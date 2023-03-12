Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 221,665 Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,665 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.65% of Tio Tech A worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tio Tech A by 657.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Tio Tech A Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

