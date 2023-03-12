Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,250 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 10.91% of SILVERspac worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 49,967 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 279,984 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 495,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR opened at $10.19 on Friday. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.