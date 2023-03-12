Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 894,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHC. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LHC opened at $10.41 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

