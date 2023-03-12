Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.90% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LDHA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.65.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

