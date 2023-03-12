Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 14,290 Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.65% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 321.3% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 110,234 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BACA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.43.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

