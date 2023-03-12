Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,454 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.12% of Springwater Special Situations worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 769,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 172.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

