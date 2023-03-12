Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,502 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.03% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,242,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

