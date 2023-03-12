Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 39,000 Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Vision Sensing Acquisition worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 396,478 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

