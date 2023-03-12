Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 99,433 Shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,433 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.41% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAL stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.90.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

