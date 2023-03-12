Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

