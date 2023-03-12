Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $248.66 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $11.93 or 0.00054312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $248.66 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00191017 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00088179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00052550 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.00839828 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

