Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Salesforce worth $236,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE:CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.