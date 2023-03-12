Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $321.48 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $219.33 and a 52-week high of $396.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.48.
About ANTA Sports Products
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDY)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.