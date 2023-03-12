Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDYGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $321.48 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $219.33 and a 52-week high of $396.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.48.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

