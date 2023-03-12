Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00019867 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and $7.00 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00434395 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,043.34 or 0.29362226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

