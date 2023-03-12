Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.94 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $1,570.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.42 or 0.07166200 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

