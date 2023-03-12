Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATLW. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Price Performance

SATLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.