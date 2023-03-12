SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SBA Communications by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $240.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.78. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

