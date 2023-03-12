Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.