SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at TD Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.43.
NYSE:SE opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
