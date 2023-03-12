SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at TD Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

NYSE:SE opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $136.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

