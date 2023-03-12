SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.46 and a 200-day moving average of $441.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

