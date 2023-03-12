SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

