SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.