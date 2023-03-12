SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.77 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

