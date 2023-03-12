SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $471.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.83. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

