SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

