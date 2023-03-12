SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $286.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.35.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

