Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

