SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,502 shares of company stock worth $7,969,453. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,895,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,250,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 318,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.