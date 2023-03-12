Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $472.14 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

