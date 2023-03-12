SelfKey Achieves Market Cap of $43.39 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

