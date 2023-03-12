Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

MCRB opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

