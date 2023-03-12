Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.0 %

SCI opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.