Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.52. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 509,609 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

