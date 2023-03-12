Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Capitalization Hits $5.65 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $228.91 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s launch date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

