Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Stock Up 4.3 %

BREE opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05).

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 29,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,302.79). In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 29,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £22,705 ($27,302.79). Also, insider Carol Hui purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($17,075.52). 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.