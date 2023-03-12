Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 89.25 ($1.07).
Breedon Group Stock Up 4.3 %
BREE opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 87.25 ($1.05).
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
