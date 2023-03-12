Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Increases By 57.8%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ames National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ATLO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 62,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,830. The firm has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ames National has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

