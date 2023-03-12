Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Declines By 24.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 3,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.30.

