Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 33.3%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.