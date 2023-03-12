Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Increases By 33.3%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
Shares of Augusta Gold stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
