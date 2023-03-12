Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expands By 59.2%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bio-Path Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,848. Bio-Path has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Path Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

