Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Grows By 28.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Birks Group worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. 20,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

