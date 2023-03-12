Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Drops By 16.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

MQY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 130,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,863. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

