Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Decreases By 44.6%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $30.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $33.92.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.