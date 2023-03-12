Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Rises By 33.0%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

CHY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.97. 111,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,128. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.