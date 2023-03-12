Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Increases By 150.0%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,730. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

