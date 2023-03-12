Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 4,415.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, an increase of 4,415.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGEAF opened at $41.95 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

