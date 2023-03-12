Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Increases By 30.9%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of FRFHF stock traded down $8.63 on Friday, hitting $652.95. 13,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,050. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $439.80 and a 52 week high of $702.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRFHF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

