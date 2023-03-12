Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases By 31.2%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 481,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,047 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $804,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,935,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,369,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,232 shares of company stock valued at $84,506,955 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Herc Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,480,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 79,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $8.72 on Friday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 502,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,861. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $171.74.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 12.05%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.