Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Expands By 10,500.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 10,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.