Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Expands By 10,500.0%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 10,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.