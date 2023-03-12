Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases By 376.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 376.6% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLQD stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 474,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
