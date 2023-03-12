Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases By 376.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 376.6% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 474,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,815,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 297,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 118,584 shares during the last quarter.

