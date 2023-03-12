Short Interest in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Grows By 24.9%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

